BRIEF-Beijing E-techstar's shares to resume trade on June 23 after asset acquisition plan
* Says its shares to resume trade on June 23 after asset acquisition plan
May 26 Tech Mahindra Ltd, India's fifth-largest software service provider, posted a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter consolidated profit on Friday, hurt by higher taxes.
Consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31, fell to 5.90 billion rupees ($91.53 million), from 8.76 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said. bit.ly/2r3nk36
Analysts on average had expected March-quarter consolidated profit at 7.83 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Consolidated total tax expenses surged 28 pct to 2.32 billion rupees.
($1 = 64.4625 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
June 22 A leading lobby group for India's IT industry on Thursday forecast the sector's export revenues to grow at 7-8 percent for the year to March, around the growth levels seen last year, as the industry faces continued headwinds from the U.S. market.
* Says co lost lawsuit filed by Canon Inc against Color Imaging Inc and the company, regarding patent disputes