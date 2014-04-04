JERUSALEM, April 4 Plans by Israel's Matomy Media Group to list on the London Stock Exchange failed when it could not raise enough money from EU investors following poor performance of high-profile Internet stocks, Chief Executive Officer Ofer Druker said.

Matomy, a digital advertising firm with clients including American Express, AT&T and HSBC, said late on Thursday that it had withdrawn its projected $100 million initial public offering (IPO).

"I think it is a setback not just to Matomy, but also to the LSE because if we had got in yesterday, I think other companies would have followed us into this market," Druker told Reuters in a telephone interview from London on Friday.

He said the IPO had come at a bad time, with market sentiment poor after a recent fall in U.S. Internet stocks such as Facebook, which has dropped 11.75 percent over the past month, and Twitter, down some 17 percent.

On top of that, the performance of Candy Crush maker King Digital Entertainment Plc, whose shares plummeted 16 percent on its market debut in New York last month, had made investors highly cautious, Druker added.

"Despite the bad sentiment ... we were able to cover the book. We got the attention and support of the top investors in the UK and the U.S., but we did not get the money from the EU," he said.

Under LSE rules, Matomy needed at least 25 percent of its shares held by investors in Europe at the time of its listing.

WHAT NEXT?

Druker said he had hoped that market conditions would allow both primary and secondary share sales, which combined would have exceeded $100 million and helped it reach the EU ownership target.

"We understood that we needed $100 million just from European investors. We were able to get $100 million in all, but only $50 million came from European investors and $50 million from the U.S. and Israel," he said.

Many Israeli companies seeking international flotations have flocked to New York in recent years. Druker said he had decided to get a London listing because initial soundings had suggested that investors there were more interested in a company like Matomy that was both growing and profitable.

Other Israeli firms, such as gaming firm XL Media, have also indicated they want a London listing, according to media reports, and Britain is eager to promote itself as a tech hub.

"In a sense we tried to create something which would be new to the LSE and the main market. Unfortunately it did not work," Druker said.

Another Israeli firm, payment service provider SafeCharge , did manage to get a listing this month in London on the junior AIM stock exchange recently, raising $125 million.

Druker declined to say what Matomy would do next.

"We need to work out what to do, but it is still the morning after, so it is too early to talk about it. We have a Plan B, but I can't discuss it yet." (editing by Jane Baird)