By Denny Thomas and Paul Carsten
| HONG KONG/BEIJING
HONG KONG/BEIJING Feb 25 Billionaire Jack Ma's
Alibaba, the dominant force in China's $1.6 trillion e-commerce
market, may already have lost a battle with rival Tencent for
the world's biggest mobile market.
While Alibaba Group Holding Ltd dominates in
e-commerce, Tencent Holdings Ltd has taken over
China's smartphone screens with its WeChat, or Weixin, social
messaging platform.
It's a battle that is being more closely watched after
Facebook Inc's $19 billion WhatsApp buy,
and puts the spotlight on Ma's mobile strategy, especially as
Alibaba winds up for a mega IPO that could value the company at
close to $130 billion.
The WhatsApp acquisition and that of mobile messaging firm
Viber by Japan's Rakuten Inc have
driven home this month how crucial mobile messaging platforms
are to controlling user experience on smartphone screens.
"The world's major tech companies are realizing that having
a really popular mobile messenger has simply become table stake
for competing in this era of computing," said Ted Livingston,
CEO of Kik Messenger, a WhatsApp rival. "If you want to play in
mobile, you need to have a popular mobile messenger. You don't
have one? You don't get to play."
Alibaba has been grappling with its mobile business in
China, and its Laiwang mobile messaging app has yet to make a
big impact - either as a chat app or a portal for mobile gaming.
As of November, Laiwang had 10 million users, according to
Alibaba. As of September, Tencent's WeChat mobile messaging app
had 272 million monthly active users, booking taxis, topping up
phone credit and even investing in wealth management products.
Some observers say that's too big a catch-up for Alibaba.
"WeChat has won China," said Ben Thompson, who writes about
technology at stratechery.com in Taipei. "It's going to be the
dominant application there. Tencent controls the channel, the
customer relationship (and) that means they can promote their
services and e-commerce offerings to the exclusion and detriment
of Alibaba."
Data from Chinese app store Wandoujia show that games
released on WeChat rocketed to the top of their most-downloaded
lists, suggesting the app's appeal goes well beyond messaging.
Forrester, a consultancy, forecasts that China will have
more than 500 million smartphones this year.
GAME ON
Ma doesn't look like he's thrown in the towel, and was
widely reported as telling employees they wouldn't receive their
annual bonus unless they signed up 100 new users for Laiwang. He
also offered cash rewards to those who signed up the most users.
Last month, Alibaba announced plans to set up a mobile
gaming platform - after repeatedly saying it would not go into
gaming - venturing into a fast growing sector dominated by
Tencent in China. At the time, Alibaba spokesman Wang Shuai said
that games developed for Laiwang would be specifically designed
to compete with WeChat titles. "We're unhappy with Tencent's
monopoly in this industry," he wrote on Alibaba's microblog. "We
have to help to fight for a healthy environment for game
development."
"They're very aware their mobile apps are doing well from an
e-commerce standpoint," said a Hong Kong-based M&A banker who is
aware of Alibaba's strategy. "But the way people use mobile is
changing and if they don't adapt, they run the risk that WeChat
is going to take some of their market share."
Alibaba has tried to push its mobile offerings to clients
and users, setting up a 500 million yuan ($82 million)
investment fund to give away smartphones to online merchants
using Alibaba's sites. Last year, Alibaba offered up to 2
gigabytes of free mobile data to users in certain Chinese
provinces if they applied for the data through Alibaba apps.
When Tencent launched a "red envelope" feature for WeChat
for Chinese New Year, letting users send traditional money gifts
by smartphone, Ma called it a "Pearl Harbour
attack" on his personal Laiwang account. Tencent said more than
8 million people used the WeChat feature.
LINING UP TARGETS?
Alibaba controls about 80 percent of China's e-commerce and,
while there is little immediate threat that WeChat or others are
making a huge dent, Tencent is gaining momentum in
smartphone-based e-commerce.
"In theory, if Alibaba did nothing WeChat could completely
take over mobile commerce - that's not really acceptable," said
Marc Einstein, a Tokyo-based tech analyst at Frost & Sullivan.
Alibaba is mindful of the competition, bankers said, but
unlike Facebook, it's constrained by what it can buy and how it
can structure deals - it already has Yahoo Inc and
SoftBank Corp as big strategic shareholders.
Analysts and bankers point to two potential acquisition
targets for Alibaba. Naver Corp's LINE, a Japanese
messenger with 350 million users that is said to be preparing
for an initial public offering, and South
Korea's KakaoTalk, which would seem a distant and unlikely
second choice as Tencent owns a 13.84 percent stake in its
owner, Kakao.
"If you can't build it, buy it," said Frank Yu, a
Beijing-based technology investment adviser and CEO of Kwestr,
an online social game. "They're going to be on a buying spree,
if not already in discussions."
But Facebook's stratospheric valuation of WhatsApp - a basic
messaging app rather than a broad social platform with games,
finance and e-commerce - has upped the ante and is likely to
make any acquisition even more costly.
"The question is whether (WeChat) will drive Alibaba into
doing a crazy Facebook-like deal," said a second person familiar
with Alibaba's thinking. "The options available to Alibaba are
limited if they decide to turn aggressive on acquisitions. They
can either buy LINE or bid for KakaoTalk. Those would be
desperate moves."
As Tencent makes inroads into Alibaba's e-commerce turf - it
this month bought 20 percent of Dianping, China's largest
restaurant review and business listing site, and
is reported to be in talks with online retailer JD.com to
combine their e-commerce businesses - an
alternative strategy for Ma may be to swallow defeat and work
with Tencent, pushing Alibaba's services through WeChat.
"It's a difficult and emasculating situation," said
stratechery.com's Thompson. "The users are on WeChat. The best
Alibaba can do is accept that reality and see what it can do to
co-opt it."
Alibaba and Tencent declined to comment.