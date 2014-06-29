BRIEF-Entergy CEO Leo Denault's FY 2016 total compensation was $13.5 mln
* CEO Leo Denault's FY 2016 total compensation $13.5 million versus $13.1 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2mRuOTP Further company coverage:
June 29 U.S. data storage specialist NetApp could return to $50 a share in the coming year on solid cash flows and signs its revenues might grow again, Barron's said in its latest edition published on Sunday.
Its cash flow after subtracting it on its balance sheet is equivalent to 14 percent of its stock market value. That is above the free cash yield of Apple and Microsoft , both at 9 percent, the financial weekly said.
As for improved demand for NetApp's products, part of it could come from FlashRay, a new flash-based storage system set to launch in late 2014, the paper said.
NetApp has also overhauled its Data Ontap operating system which protects and manages data at both its customers' data centers and cloud vendors such as Amazon, it said.
NetApp along with market leader EMC Corp, has been losing business to newer storage technology vendors including Nimble Storage Inc and Pure Storage.
"But profits remain rich, and there's reason to believe NetApp will soon return to revenue growth," the paper said.
With its solid cash flows, the Sunnyvale, California company could acquire other companies or become a target itself, Barron's said.
NetApp stock closed at $35.48 on Friday, compared with more than $50 three years earlier. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Frances Kerry)
March 21 Lockheed Martin Corp CEO Marillyn Hewson said on Tuesday she is "more optimistic than ever" about the company's growth outlook because affordable defense products align with the Trump administration's goals.
March 21 U.S. Justice Department investigators have subpoenaed top executives of several container shipping companies as part of an investigation into price fixing, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.