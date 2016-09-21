JERUSALEM, Sept 21 Israeli equity crowdfunding platform OurCrowd said on Wednesday it raised $72 million from financial institutions and private investors, which it will use to expand its global operations and pump into its portfolio companies.

Launched in 2013, OurCrowd's investments in 100 companies and funds exceed $300 million.

"This new capital will help us hit our goal of investing $1 billion annually by 2020," said Chief Executive Jon Medved. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)