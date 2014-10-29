(Changes dateline and reporting credit line)
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. Oct 28 The former head of
Google Inc's mobile wallet is drawing on the lessons
of that failed initiative in his latest payments startup, Poynt.
The startup founded by Osama Bedier, also a former PayPal
executive, is launching on Wednesday a point-of-sale device that
competes with the required payment terminals now used by
restaurants, retailers and other small businesses throughout the
United States.
The launch comes a year before U.S. merchants will have to
meet a deadline to adopt "EMV" chip technology that would make
credit cards more secure.
Unlike older systems that will have to be expanded or
replaced over time to support new innovations such as
contactless mobile payments, Poynt says its terminal comes with
a full range of capabilities at the same price.
Its terminal, which will be disseminated to merchants by
banks, can accept a variety of credit cards, including more
secure chip-and-pin credit cards and Apple Pay, the mobile
payments service Apple Inc launched last week. It also
comes with wireless capability.
"No one is tackling the terminal itself," Bedier said in an
interview. "A phone is an essential device for the consumer. The
terminal is required device for the merchant."
The $299 device will be shipped to merchants in the first
quarter, but developers can get an early version of the device
for $499 in the fourth quarter.
Poynt does not compete with the likes of Square and Stripe,
which focus on other aspects of the payments, said Bedier, who
left Google last year to work on Poynt full time.
The startup has spent the last 18 months getting the
necessary authorization to function as a payments terminal.
Poynt is ironing out deals with two major banks, which will then
disseminate the terminal to merchants.
Bedier hopes to get five banks signed on by the end of next
year.
The decision to compete with point-of-sale terminal makers
like Verifone Systems Inc in an often-overlooked area of
the complex payments infrastructure stems from the hard lessons
from Bedier's time at PayPal and Google.
Both companies focused on upending long-held habits among
consumers and retailers. Poynt is focused on improving a device
that every retailer must have, at a time merchants are already
planning to overhaul their terminals.
"It's not just about having the best technological
solution," Bedier said in an interview. "In payments, ubiquity
trumps novelty every time."
