SAN FRANCISCO, April 9 Global personal computer
shipments fell in the first three months of 2014, the eighth
straight quarter of decline, although the industry got a boost
from companies replacing aging computers, according to two
market research firms on Wednesday.
Hurt by consumers' continuing shift toward tablets and
smartphones, PC shipments in the March quarter were down 4.4
percent compared with the same quarter in 2013, IDC said in a
news release. IDC had previously expected a 5.3 percent dip for
the quarter.
Gartner, a rival market research company, said in a news
release that PC shipments in the March quarter fell 1.7 percent.
IDC and Gartner both said shipments in the first quarter got
a bump as companies replaced their older PCs ahead of the end of
the Windows XP operating system, which Microsoft
stopped supporting on Tuesday.
"The transition to more mobile devices and usage modes is
unlikely to stop, although the short-term impact on PC shipments
may slow as tablet penetration rises," IDC said. "There is
potential for PC shipments to stabilize, but not much
opportunity for growth."
Gartner said total PC shipments in the first quarter were
76.6 million, while IDC said 73.4 million PC were shipped.
Intel, central to the PC industry, is due to post
its first-quarter results on Tuesday. Analysts on average expect
the chipmaker's revenue to have grown about 2 percent, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)