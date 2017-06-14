GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock markets stumble as oil languishes near lows
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates prices, adds fresh comment)
TECH SECTOR EXTENDS LOSSES, S&P 500 HITS FRESH SESSION LOW
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates prices, adds fresh comment)
SINGAPORE, June 22 Goldilocks Investment Co, an equity fund which is part of Abu Dhabi Financial Group, said on Thursday it had increased its stake in embattled commodity trader Noble Group to 5 percent.
June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve is flashing warning signs on the economy, pointing to a less optimistic prediction for longer-term economic growth at the same time as Federal Reserve officials are adopting a more aggressive tone on raising interest rates.