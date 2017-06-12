UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 22
June 22 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were down 0.11 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Summary:
** STOXX 600 down 0.9 pct as tech weighs
** Apple suppliers down up to 13 pct
** Tech plunge deepens after Wall Street open
** Investors' interest in Spanish banks spikes after Popular rescue - GS
** Cyclicals rally loses steam as investors rotate into defensives
** Acacia Mining sinks on Tanzanian probe (Reporting by Helen Reid)
* DIAGEO: Diageo Plc has agreed to buy George Clooney's high-end tequila brand Casamigos in a deal valuing it at up to $1 billion, as the world's largest spirits maker seeks to boost its presence in a high-growth market. * GSK: A U.S. jury has ordered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to pay GlaxoSmithKline Plc more than $235 million for infringing a patent.
* Italian banks a bright spot (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)