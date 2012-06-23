By Neale Gulley
LE ROY, N.Y., June 22 Students whose mysterious
twitches drew a national spotlight will accept their high school
diplomas on Sunday, with most of them back to normal after a
controversial diagnosis that the actions were caused by
attention from social and news media.
A total of 20 patients - almost all of them girls enrolled
at Le Roy Junior/Senior High School - first began exhibiting
involuntary movements in October 2011 in this working class town
about 50 miles east of Buffalo.
Doctors and state health department officials made the quick
but controversial diagnoses of conversion disorder, in which
psychological stress causes patients to suffer physical
symptoms, and mass psychogenic illness, in which members of a
tight-knit group subconsciously copy behavior.
Doctors determined the attention from social media and
mainstream media aggravated the problem, and discouraged
patients from participating in either. The result, doctors say,
is that most of the patients shed the Tourette-like symptoms and
returned to a "normal life" in time for high school graduation
on Sunday.
"The vindication for us is that the patients are better.
They've got their lives back," said Dr. Laszlo Mechtler, who
treated 15 of the girls at Dent Neurologic Institute, one of the
nation's largest neurology clinics. He said his patients were
"80 to 90 percent" cured.
As the problem spiraled in the tiny community, celebrity
doctors like Dr. Drew Pinsky hosted some of the girls on
national television, others girls appeared regularly on local
television and in print media with headlines about their
"mystery illness." The girls posted updates on their seemingly
bizarre condition to Facebook and videos of their symptoms to
YouTube.
"We noticed that the kids who were not in the media were
getting better; the kids who were in the media were still very
symptomatic," Mechtler said.
"One thing we've learned is how social media and mainstream
media can worsen the symptoms," he said. "The mass hysteria was
really fueled by the national media, social media - all this
promoted the worsening of symptoms by putting these people at
the national forefront."
The patients included one confirmed case of Tourette
Syndrome, which Mechtler said could have set the tone for the
jerking motions.
The lone adult among the 20 patients is Margery Fitzsimmons,
37, whose friend's teenage daughter was one of the original
affected teenagers. She "wholeheartedly" embraces the conversion
disorder diagnosis, and said that it is possible the teen's
symptoms may have played into her own over time.
She said learning to deal with stress is one reason she has
improved.
"My life has gotten back to normal," said Fitzsimmons, who
returned to work in February and is now again able to play with
her young daughter.
"When it got really bad I would measure my progress by how
often I didn't have any tics. Now I go a couple of weeks and you
would never know I was ill at all," Fitzsimmons said.
After the first case was logged in October, the number of
patients soon grew to 12, then 14, then 20 in little more than
four months.
Critics including environmental activist Erin Brockovich
scoffed at the psychological diagnosis, pressing instead a
theory that the tics were caused by environmental contamination
from a nearby site of a 1970s train derailment and chemical
spill.
But testing at and around the school by the state and the
school district ruled out environmental factors, latent
side-effects from drugs or vaccines, trauma or genetic factors.
School administrators last week released the results of a second
environmental test, in which no pollutants were found to explain
the students' illness.
The psychological diagnosis was a hard sell to parents of
the students whose suburban lives were suddenly turned upside
down.
Fitzsimmons said while she agrees with Mechtler's diagnosis,
she understands the difficulty other patients' have accepting
it.
"Because it's considered a psychological diagnosis, they
think psychological issues mean they're crazy, she said. "I just
never understood how connected the mind and body actually are."
