By Deepa Seetharaman
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 5 Ticketfly, which harnesses
data analytics to promote events, hired a former Amazon
executive to run day-to-day operations as the start-up adds more
events to its roster and lays the groundwork to expand
internationally.
The San Francisco-based company tapped Steve Oliver, who
spent 9 years at Amazon.com Inc and led the e-commerce
giant's Canadian operations, as chief operating officer. Oliver
will also shape long-term strategy in the role starting May 5.
"Ticketfly is growing at a remarkable clip and will greatly
benefit from Steve's experience scaling operations at Amazon,"
Ticketfly cofounder and CEO Andrew Dreskin said.
Since its 2008 launch, Ticketfly has raised $37 million in
venture capital from backers including Mohr Davidow Ventures and
SAP Ventures. It is likely to raise additional funds soon.
The startup is also on track to promote more than 120,000
events in 2014, up from 80,000 last year, and powers some 450
websites. Its partners include the Pitchfork Music Festival and
Burning Man, which tapped Ticketfly to do ticketing in January.
But Ticketfly competes with well-funded rivals including
Ticketmaster, part of Live Nation Entertainment Inc, and
Eventbrite, an event ticketing platform founded in 2006 whose
investors include Tiger Global Management and Sequoia Capital.
In an interview, Oliver said he would develop Ticketfly's
strategy by drawing from his experiences at Amazon, which
include launching the Prime service in Canada and running
various aspects of Amazon's DVD and digital video business.
"There's definitely a methodology and a framework that
Amazon uses to think about problems," he said. "That methodology
generally involves starting with the customer and being
data-based and being analytical."
Last year, Ticketfly opened its first office outside the
Unites States in Canada. It also launched a product to allow
venues and event promoters to identify top fans and offer them
loyalty rewards. On average, 7 percent of ticket buyers account
for almost one-third of revenue, according to Ticketfly data.