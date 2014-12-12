GENEVA Dec 12 Talks on cutting trade tariffs on hundreds of information technology goods failed to reach agreement on Friday, diplomats at the World Trade Organization said.

"We don't have a deal," one trade ambassador told Reuters as he entered the meeting.

Several diplomats said they were disappointed at the failure of a reform potentially worth a trillion dollars. People involved in the talks had said they were in danger of collapse because of a stand-off between China and South Korea. (Reporting by Tom Miles Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)