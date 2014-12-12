Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
GENEVA Dec 12 Talks on cutting trade tariffs on hundreds of information technology goods failed to reach agreement on Friday, diplomats at the World Trade Organization said.
"We don't have a deal," one trade ambassador told Reuters as he entered the meeting.
Several diplomats said they were disappointed at the failure of a reform potentially worth a trillion dollars. People involved in the talks had said they were in danger of collapse because of a stand-off between China and South Korea. (Reporting by Tom Miles Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)