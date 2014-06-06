SAN FRANCISCO, June 6 Uber Inc has raised $1.2 billion in funding from mutual funds and investors, valuing the fast-growing rides-on-demand startup at $18.2 billion, the company said on Friday.

Fidelity Investments put in about $425 million, Wellington Management $209 million and BlackRock contributed $175 million, the Wall Street Journal cited a person familiar with the matter as saying.

Venture firms Summit Partners, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Google Ventures and Menlo Ventures also participated in the round, the Journal reported. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by David Gregorio)