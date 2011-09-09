Trump to meet with Intel CEO on Wednesday: White House
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump will meet with Intel Corp chief executive Brian Krzanich on Wednesday afternoon, the White House said, offering no further details.
HANGZHOU, China Alibaba Cloud Computing, a unit of Alibaba Group, will release an English version of its mobile operating system this month and launch its tablet in the next two months, a top company executive said on Friday.
Wang Jian, Alibaba Group's chief architect and president of Alibaba Cloud Computing, told reporters the firm was in talks with global hardware vendors on partnerships regarding its mobile OS but declined to give details.
Chinese Internet companies are expanding into the mobile hardware space as they try to bolster market share in a nascent but rapidly growing market.
"Eventually all our services will be delivered on mobile. People will spend less time in front of their computer screens and more time in front of their smartphones," Wang said.
Wang said that the English mobile OS would be available via upgrade.
Alibaba launched in late July its first self-developed mobile operating system and smartphone in a bid to capture a slice of China's rapidly growing mobile Internet market.
Earlier this week, Dell Inc confirmed that it was working with Baidu Inc to develop smartphones and tablets for the Chinese market.
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
The New York Times Co said on Wednesday that readers taking a one-year digital subscription would also get free access to music streaming service Spotify, as the newspaper company looks for new ways to attract paying readers.
SAN FRANCISCO Silicon Valley venture firm Trident Capital Cybersecurity said on Wednesday it had raised $300 million for a fund to invest in cyber security startups - a sign of the growing importance of securing computer systems amid concerns over state-sponsored hacks.