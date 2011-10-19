Advanced Micro Devices Inc said it hired Mark Papermaster as Chief Technology Officer to oversee the company's product development roadmap and its R&D division.

Papermaster joins the chipmaker from Cisco Systems, the company said in a statement.

He previously served as senior vice president of devices hardware engineering at Apple Inc, but resigned last year when reports about signal loss in the iPhone 4 snowballed and forced the company to call a news conference to address the issue, dubbed "antennagate."

At AMD, Papermaster will head the Technology and Engineering Group and report to newly-appointed chief executive Rory Read.

(Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)