Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
LONDON British chip designer ARM has unveiled details of its first 64-bit architecture, which it said would expand its reach into enterprise applications such as servers currently dominated by Intel.
The ARMv8 architecture includes instruction sets for both 32-bit processing, which is used in the chips that power Apple's iPad and new iPhone 4S, and 64-bit processing, ARM said on Thursday.
Architecture based on 64 bits can handle more memory and larger files than 32-bit systems, and as such it is necessary for demanding applications such as scientific research and searching large databases.
Intel's 64-bit products include its Core processors used in PCs and its Xeon processors, which power multi-core servers and workstations.
ARM's CTO Mike Muller said the new architecture would enable the Cambridge-based company's chip-making partners to bring energy-efficient solutions to 64-bit processing markets.
Dan Vivoli, senior vice president at ARM licensee Nvidia, said: "The combination of Nvidia's leadership in energy-efficient, high-performance processing and the new ARMv8 architecture will enable game-shifting breakthroughs in devices across the full range of computing - from smartphones through to supercomputers."
ARM's low-energy 32-bit designs dominate processors in mobile phones and tablet computers, and are increasingly found in products ranging from toys to air conditioners.
ARM said a number of its partners were already working on the 64-bit ecosystem.
Nvidia said in January it was developing processors for PCs, servers and supercomputers based on ARM's architecture under the title "Project Denver".
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Will Waterman)
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.
SAN FRANCISCO Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI to help the Detroit automaker reach its goal of producing a self-driving vehicle for commercial ride sharing fleets by 2021, the companies announced on Friday.