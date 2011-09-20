Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
Atrinsic Inc said the streaming application for its popular Kazaa digital music service is now available for download through Apple Inc's app store, sending its shares up 67 percent in heavy volumes.
The Kazaa music app would be available for free download on Apple's best-selling iPhone and iPad products, New York-based Atrinsic said in a statement.
"Kazaa mobile will be available on more and more devices in the future," the company said.
In March, Atrinsic said Kazaa, an on-demand streaming music service that it acquired last year, could be accessed without an application -- a move that would help it skirt Apple's plans to take a slice of its revenue from online subscriptions through the App Store.
Atrinsic shares were up 46 percent at $3.29 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. They touched a high of $3.75, earlier in the session.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.
SAN FRANCISCO Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI to help the Detroit automaker reach its goal of producing a self-driving vehicle for commercial ride sharing fleets by 2021, the companies announced on Friday.