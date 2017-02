Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks in front of an image of an iPhone 4S at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

AT&T (T.N) said on Friday it has seen "extraordinary demand" for Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) latest iPhone with over 200,000 pre-orders in the first 12 hours.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 4S, which was unveiled on Tuesday, started October 7. The latest smartphone from Apple left Wall Street and fans wishing for more than a souped-up version of last year's device, at a time of heightened competition from rival smartphone makers.

(Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Gary Hill)