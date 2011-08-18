Twitter numbers paint grim profitability picture
Twitter Inc's desultory earnings report on Thursday show a company with no evident path to profitability, as core costs climb more quickly than revenue while user growth stagnates.
HONG KONG China Mobile Ltd, the world's biggest mobile operator, has met with Apple Inc Chief Executive Steve Jobs several times on introducing an iPhone based on its network standard.
The operator already had 7.44 million iPhone users on its network even though it did not sell the smartphone through its retail network, China Mobile executives said at a news conference after the release of its first-half earnings.
China Mobile operates a 3G mobile network based on its home-grown TDSCDMA standard, which Apple currently does not support. iPhone users on China Mobile's network do not have access to 3G download speeds.
Snap Inc, owner of the popular Snapchat app, said it expected to spend $1 billion over the next five years to use Amazon.com Inc's cloud services, in addition to the $2 billion cloud contract it already has with Google .
SYDNEY Macquarie Group and ING Direct on Friday said they would start using Apple Inc's mobile payment service in Australia this month, hoping to snatch market share from the major retail banks through digital technology.