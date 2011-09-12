Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
NTT DoCoMo Inc and other Japanese firms will partner South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co to develop key chips for next-generation smartphones to reduce the reliance on Qualcomm Inc, the Nikkei business daily reported.
The companies -- including Fujitsu Ltd, NEC Corp and Panasonic Corp unit Panasonic Mobile Communications Co -- are in talks to form a joint venture next year to develop chips that control wireless communications and signals, the paper said.
Qualcomm has about 80 percent of the market for such semiconductors, known as baseband chips, the Nikkei said.
DoCoMo is to take a majority stake in the joint venture, to be capitalized at about 30 billion yen ($389.6 million) and headquartered in Japan, said the paper.
The venture expects to use the chips in the partners' own smartphones and to sell to other handset manufacturers, Nikkei said.
Samsung expects the joint venture to help it in the development of next-generation telecommunication while DoCoMo hopes to lower chip procurement costs by taking part in development, the daily reported.
($1 = 77.000 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore)
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.
SAN FRANCISCO Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI to help the Detroit automaker reach its goal of producing a self-driving vehicle for commercial ride sharing fleets by 2021, the companies announced on Friday.