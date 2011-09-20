Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
HELSINKI Elcoteq, the Finnish electronics manufacturer under insolvency proceedings, said on Tuesday it filed another subsidiary for bankruptcy.
The group that assembles cellphones and set-top boxes said Elcoteq Network S.A., which handled its material purchases and customer invoicing in Europe, was no longer able to continue its activities after lenders blocked its bank accounts.
The parent company said insolvency proceedings continued in Luxembourg.
Last month Elcoteq filed three subsidiaries for bankruptcy due to a lack of funding. Its chief executive resigned earlier in August.
Elcoteq's lenders have said the company has had time to refinance the bank facility, for which the maturity was extended twice.
Elcoteq published Tuesday's statement after the market closed.
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.
SAN FRANCISCO Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI to help the Detroit automaker reach its goal of producing a self-driving vehicle for commercial ride sharing fleets by 2021, the companies announced on Friday.