Trump to meet with Intel CEO on Wednesday: White House
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump will meet with Intel Corp chief executive Brian Krzanich on Wednesday afternoon, the White House said, offering no further details.
NEW YORK Electronic Arts Inc on Friday won the dismissal of a lawsuit by former Rutgers University quarterback Ryan Hart accusing it of using his image in its NCAA Football video game without permission.
U.S. District Judge Freda Wolfson in Trenton, New Jersey, said Electronic Arts' right to free expression under the First Amendment outweighs former quarterback Ryan Hart's right to control the use of his name and likeness.
Keith McKenna, a lawyer for Hart, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Elizabeth McNamara, a lawyer for Electronic Arts, said the company is pleased with the decision, which "validates Electronic Arts' rights to create and publish its expressive works."
The case is Hart v. Electronic Arts Inc et al, U.S. District Court, District of New Jersey, No. 09-05990.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; editing by Andre Grenon)
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump will meet with Intel Corp chief executive Brian Krzanich on Wednesday afternoon, the White House said, offering no further details.
The New York Times Co said on Wednesday that readers taking a one-year digital subscription would also get free access to music streaming service Spotify, as the newspaper company looks for new ways to attract paying readers.
SAN FRANCISCO Silicon Valley venture firm Trident Capital Cybersecurity said on Wednesday it had raised $300 million for a fund to invest in cyber security startups - a sign of the growing importance of securing computer systems amid concerns over state-sponsored hacks.