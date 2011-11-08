Facebook has picked up a team of mobile technology developers from a small San Francisco startup company, bolstering the social networking giant's efforts to expand its offerings on smartphones and tablet PCs.

Facebook said on Tuesday that it had completed a "talent acquisition" from Strobe Corp. The deal does not include any of Strobe's technology, according to Facebook spokesman Jonny Thaw.

"Founder and CEO Charles Jolley will join our mobile engineering team, and we're looking forward to the major impact the Strobe team will undoubtedly make at Facebook," the company said in a statement.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, and Facebook declined to comment on how many Strobe employees were joining Facebook. The Strobe website lists 15 staff members, including management.

Facebook, the world's No. 1 social network with more than 800 million members, is increasingly focused on developing mobile versions of its service. It released a long-awaited app to use its service on Apple Inc's iPad last month, and introduced support for social games on mobile versions of its website.

Strobe develops technology to help developers create and distribute applications using HTML5 technology that can run on various devices, such as mobile phones, tablet PCs and desktop PCs.

(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic in San Francisco; editing by John Wallace)