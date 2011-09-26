HONG KONG Alibaba.com may spin off and publicly list its Internet application services provider HiChina, the company said on Monday.

It did not give details of the potential offering size or structure in the statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported in June China's largest e-commerce company was planning to spin off HiChina for a listing in the United States to raise about $200 million to $300 million.

HiChina provides internet application services to enterprises, including domain registration, hosting, enterprise e-mail systems, enterprise website creation and management, and consultation in e-commerce applications.

