SAN FRANCISCO Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) will not make any more big software acquisitions following its purchase of Autonomy AUTN.L for nearly $12 billion, its new chief executive said on Wednesday.

"It's certainly the end of big acquisitions," said CEO Meg Whitman when asked about software acquisitions. "We have got to integrate Autonomy. We've got to make this acquisition work."

Buying the Cambridge, England-based company, whose software searches unstructured data like emails, phone calls and tweets that do not fit into traditional databases, was one of a raft of surprise moves that former HP CEO Leo Apotheker made in August.

(Reporting by Peter Henderson. Editing by Robert MacMillan)