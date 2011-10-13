Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
The joint owners of Hulu, said they have decided against a sale of the popular online video service amid rumors that the bids received were lower than they were willing to accept.
Hulu is jointly owned by News Corp, Walt Disney Co and Comcast Corp's NBC Universal. Its fourth co-owner is private equity firm Providence Equity Partners.
"Our focus now rests solely on ensuring that our efforts as owners contribute in a meaningful way to the exciting future that lies ahead for Hulu," the owners said in a joint statement.
Reuters reported last month that the auction of online video site Hulu has been slowed due to conflicts over complicated digital rights, a wide bid-ask gap and the lack of commitment to sell by Hulu's owners, among other things.
This is the second time its owners have fashioned a full or partial exit strategy that has failed. After nearly six months of planning, the owners ditched an initial public offering last December to raise up to $300 million.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore)
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.
SAN FRANCISCO Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI to help the Detroit automaker reach its goal of producing a self-driving vehicle for commercial ride sharing fleets by 2021, the companies announced on Friday.