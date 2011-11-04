Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
NEW DELHI India's Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Ramalinga Raju, founder and former chairman of outsourcing firm Satyam Computer Services Ltd, in a $1.5 billion financial fraud case, after the federal investigative agency failed to file charges on time.
The Central Bureau of Investigation did not file a charge-sheet against Raju within the statutory period, according to a court order seen by Reuters.
According to Indian law, charge sheet against an accused has to be filed within 90 days of arrest.
Raju, a management graduate from Ohio University who founded Satyam in 1987, shocked investors in January 2009 when he said the firm's profits had been overstated for years and assets falsified in a fraud allegedly worth more than $1.5 billion.
In November 2010, he surrendered to a lower court in south India after the Supreme Court in August canceled a bail granted to him by a lower court in Hyderabad, where Satyam is based.
In an auction in April last year, Satyam was sold to Indian IT firm Tech Mahindra, majority-owned by automaker Mahindra & Mahindra and part-owned by British telecoms firm BT Plc.
It was subsequently renamed Mahindra Satyam.
(Reporting by R. Venkatraman; Writing by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.
SAN FRANCISCO Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI to help the Detroit automaker reach its goal of producing a self-driving vehicle for commercial ride sharing fleets by 2021, the companies announced on Friday.