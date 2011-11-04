Ramalinga Raju (C), founder and former chairman of fraud-hit Satyam Computers, is escorted from a court in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad April 9, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

NEW DELHI India's Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Ramalinga Raju, founder and former chairman of outsourcing firm Satyam Computer Services Ltd, in a $1.5 billion financial fraud case, after the federal investigative agency failed to file charges on time.

The Central Bureau of Investigation did not file a charge-sheet against Raju within the statutory period, according to a court order seen by Reuters.

According to Indian law, charge sheet against an accused has to be filed within 90 days of arrest.

Raju, a management graduate from Ohio University who founded Satyam in 1987, shocked investors in January 2009 when he said the firm's profits had been overstated for years and assets falsified in a fraud allegedly worth more than $1.5 billion.

In November 2010, he surrendered to a lower court in south India after the Supreme Court in August canceled a bail granted to him by a lower court in Hyderabad, where Satyam is based.

In an auction in April last year, Satyam was sold to Indian IT firm Tech Mahindra, majority-owned by automaker Mahindra & Mahindra and part-owned by British telecoms firm BT Plc.

It was subsequently renamed Mahindra Satyam.

(Reporting by R. Venkatraman; Writing by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)