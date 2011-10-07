Intellectual Ventures, a privately-held patent holding firm co-founded by former Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) chief technology officer Nathan Myhrvold, sued Motorola Mobility Holdings (MMI.N) in the U.S. District Court of Delaware for patent infringement.

Motorola had infringed on six patents through its mobile devices and Lapdock products, Intellectual Ventures said in a complaint filed on Thursday.

The complaint also noted that Intellectual Ventures had first approached Motorola about licensing its inventions in January, but Motorola declined.

Intellectual Ventures is seeking a trial and unspecified damages, according to the complaint.

Intellectual Ventures creates inventions or buys the patents of others. The company, based in Bellevue, Washington, controls more than 30,000 patents.

