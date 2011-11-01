JDS Uniphase Corp's quarterly results beat analysts' estimates, helped by increase in sales of its optical products, sending its shares up as much as 10 percent in heavy trade after the bell.

For the first quarter, the company reported loss of $5.8 million, or loss of 3 cents a share, compared with earnings of $0.1 million or breakeven per share, a year ago.

Adjusted earnings came in at 18 cents per share.

Revenue rose 2.3 percent to $421.1 million.

Sales of communications and commercial optical products increased by more than 7 percent to $180.3 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 13 cents a share on revenue of $415.1 million.

Shares of the company were trading at $12.30 in trading after the bell. They closed at $11.48 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya Kurane)