Trump to meet with Intel CEO on Wednesday: White House
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump will meet with Intel Corp chief executive Brian Krzanich on Wednesday afternoon, the White House said, offering no further details.
SEOUL South Korea's LG Electronics Inc denied on Friday a media report that it had slashed overseas staff in its struggling mobile phone division by about 30 percent as a part of broad-based reforms to turn the money-losing business around.
The Korea Economic Daily reported in its early Friday edition that the layoffs mainly involved mobile marketing and purchasing resources and the closure of some unprofitable outlets.
The report also said the company had similar plans for its domestic mobile business.
LG said the report was groundless.
"We are always looking at opportunities to improve the performance of our mobile business but no decision has been made as to any job reductions," a LG spokesman said.
LG, the world's No.3 handset maker, has recorded five consecutive quarterly losses from mobile phone sales, with cutthroat competition pressuring the firm to overhaul its business.
Shares in LG fell 2.9 percent as of 0210 GMT, compared to the wider market's 0.4 percent drop.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump will meet with Intel Corp chief executive Brian Krzanich on Wednesday afternoon, the White House said, offering no further details.
The New York Times Co said on Wednesday that readers taking a one-year digital subscription would also get free access to music streaming service Spotify, as the newspaper company looks for new ways to attract paying readers.
SAN FRANCISCO Silicon Valley venture firm Trident Capital Cybersecurity said on Wednesday it had raised $300 million for a fund to invest in cyber security startups - a sign of the growing importance of securing computer systems amid concerns over state-sponsored hacks.