Content delivery network provider Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW.O) posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by higher costs, and forecast third-quarter revenue below analysts' expectations, sending its shares down 9 percent in extended trade.

Last week, bigger rival Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM.O) lowered its full-year revenue growth target as a weakening European economy and muted Japanese spending add to a cut-throat pricing environment.

The company, which also competes with Level 3 Communications Inc LVLT.O, expects third-quarter revenue of $51.7-$53.2 million.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $57.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Limelight, which offers content delivery services to media clients by navigating less congested routes over the Web, said net loss widened to $13.9 million, or 12 cents a share, from $2.3 million, or 2 cents a share, a year ago.

Adjusted loss was 5 cents a share.

Revenue rose 20 percent to $50.5 million. Total expenses rose 29 percent to $49.8 million.

Analysts had expected a loss of 3 cents a share on revenue of $52.4 million.

Shares of the Tempe, Arizona-based company, which have fallen about 40 percent in the last three months, were down 30 cents in trading after the bell. The stock closed at $3.30 on Nasdaq on Monday.