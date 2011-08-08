Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
Content delivery network provider Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW.O) posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by higher costs, and forecast third-quarter revenue below analysts' expectations, sending its shares down 9 percent in extended trade.
Last week, bigger rival Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM.O) lowered its full-year revenue growth target as a weakening European economy and muted Japanese spending add to a cut-throat pricing environment.
The company, which also competes with Level 3 Communications Inc LVLT.O, expects third-quarter revenue of $51.7-$53.2 million.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $57.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Limelight, which offers content delivery services to media clients by navigating less congested routes over the Web, said net loss widened to $13.9 million, or 12 cents a share, from $2.3 million, or 2 cents a share, a year ago.
Adjusted loss was 5 cents a share.
Revenue rose 20 percent to $50.5 million. Total expenses rose 29 percent to $49.8 million.
Analysts had expected a loss of 3 cents a share on revenue of $52.4 million.
Shares of the Tempe, Arizona-based company, which have fallen about 40 percent in the last three months, were down 30 cents in trading after the bell. The stock closed at $3.30 on Nasdaq on Monday.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.
SAN FRANCISCO Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI to help the Detroit automaker reach its goal of producing a self-driving vehicle for commercial ride sharing fleets by 2021, the companies announced on Friday.