Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
NEW YORK MetroPCS Communications Inc PCS.N sees itself as "uniquely positioned" to forge a spectrum deal with Clearwire Corp CLWR.O.
Clearwire shares rose 28 percent after MetroPCS Chief Financial Officer J. Braxton Carter told an investor conference a deal with Clearwire could help his company fill a shortfall in its wireless spectrum holdings.
"We think that we might be uniquely positioned to maybe do something with Clearwire," Carter said, noting MetroPCS could forge a wholesale agreement to use Clearwire spectrum in major metropolitan markets.
But Carter said he was looking at all options and also mentioned AT&T Inc (T.N) as a potential source of spectrum if that operator ends up divesting spectrum to gain U.S. government approval for its proposed $39 billion purchase of T-Mobile USA, a Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE) unit.
Carter's comment was source of relief for investors in Clearwire, which has most recently been subject to bankruptcy speculation triggered by comments from its biggest client and shareholder Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N) on October 7.
MetroPCS shares rose 43 cents or 5 percent to $8.96 after Carter's presentation. Clearwire shares rose 36 cents to $1.66 on Nasdaq after the comments. Sprint shares were up 23 cents or almost 9 percent at $2.80 on New York Stock Exchange.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.
SAN FRANCISCO Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI to help the Detroit automaker reach its goal of producing a self-driving vehicle for commercial ride sharing fleets by 2021, the companies announced on Friday.