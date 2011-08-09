A man walks past a logo of Reliance Communication before the Annual General Meeting in Mumbai September 22, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta

NEW DELHI Reliance Communications, India's second-biggest mobile phone carrier by subscribers, on Tuesday said it has launched a tablet computer priced at 12,999 rupees ($288).

The 7-inch tablet that runs on Google's Android operating system is manufactured by China's ZTE Corp, but will be sold under Reliance's brand name, said Mahesh Prasad, president of Reliance Comm.

The tablet works on both 3G and Wi-fi networks, Reliance Comm said in a statement.

($1=45.2 Indian rupees)

