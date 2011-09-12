Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
TORONTO Dolby Laboratories said on Monday it has withdrawn its patent infringement lawsuit against Research In Motion after the BlackBerry maker inked a licensing deal to use of some of Dolby's technologies.
In June, Dolby sued RIM for using its audio compression technologies in its smartphones and PlayBook tablets without proper licenses. The lawsuits, filed in the United States and Germany, sought financial damages for past use and injunctions to halt sales of BlackBerry phones and PlayBook tablets.
San Francisco-based Dolby said both lawsuits have now been dismissed following the agreement with RIM. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Dolby said its patented technologies provide the core of an audio compression standard widely used in smartphones, portable music players and tablet computers, allowing them to offer high-quality audio using limited transmission and storage space.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.
SAN FRANCISCO Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI to help the Detroit automaker reach its goal of producing a self-driving vehicle for commercial ride sharing fleets by 2021, the companies announced on Friday.