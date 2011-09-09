Trump to meet with Intel CEO on Wednesday: White House
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump will meet with Intel Corp chief executive Brian Krzanich on Wednesday afternoon, the White House said, offering no further details.
SEOUL South Korean police said they had begun investigating Samsung Card over the alleged leakage of personal information on its customers.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said in a statement on Thursday that a Samsung Card employee was suspected of leaking the personal details of 800,000 customers.
Police raided the company's Seoul headquarters late Thursday to obtain evidence related to the case.
Local newspaper the Chosun Ilbo quoted a company official as saying that the suspect appeared to have sold the information to illegal spam providers.
The incident follows similar customer data breaches including a hacker attack targeting SK Communications in July and massive network failure at commercial bank Nonghyup in April.
South Korea recently drew up a cyber security master plan after a wave of hacking attacks against global agencies, companies and its own financial firms.
Shares in Samsung Card slid 2.2 percent as of 0014 GMT.
The New York Times Co said on Wednesday that readers taking a one-year digital subscription would also get free access to music streaming service Spotify, as the newspaper company looks for new ways to attract paying readers.
SAN FRANCISCO Silicon Valley venture firm Trident Capital Cybersecurity said on Wednesday it had raised $300 million for a fund to invest in cyber security startups - a sign of the growing importance of securing computer systems amid concerns over state-sponsored hacks.