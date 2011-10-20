TOKYO Sony Corp said on Thursday it would delay indefinitely the launches of several new cameras, lens kits and headphones after flooding forced it to halt production at some plants in Thailand.

The products, which were to be put on sale in November, include the high-end mirrorless NEX-7 camera and the single-lens reflex alpha 65.

Sony said it would announce new launch dates for the products as soon as possible.

(Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Joseph Radford)