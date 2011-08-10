NEW YORK Viacom Inc and Cablevision Systems Corp have resolved a dispute over the latter's alleged unauthorized streaming of Viacom programing on devices such as Apple Inc's iPad.

In a joint statement, the companies on Wednesday said the settlement allows Viacom programing to remain on Cablevision's Optimum Apps for the iPad and other devices.

It also resolves a lawsuit that Viacom had filed in June against Cablevision in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

"Cablevision and Viacom were able to resolve the iPad matter and an unrelated business matter to their mutual satisfaction," they said. "Neither side is conceding its original legal position or will have further comment."

In its lawsuit, Viacom had alleged that Cablevision's April 2 launch of Optimum App, a computer application to allow the streaming of television programs through a cable modem to iPad tablets, violated its agreement to distribute Viacom programing only on cable TV systems.

Cablevision has faced a similar lawsuit by Time Warner Cable Inc, but that case was put on hold in June as those companies tried to work out their differences.

The popularity of mobile devices such as iPads has caused friction between content providers such as Viacom and cable companies such as Cablevision over whether various means to distribute programing violate contractual or trademark rights.

The case is Viacom International Inc et al v. Cablevision Systems Corp et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-04265.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)