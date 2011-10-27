Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
LONDON, Oct 27 - Britain's Virgin Media added 6,300 net new cable customers in the third quarter, reassuring investors after a disappointing second quarter, as subscribers showed a willingness to pay for higher quality services.
Much like its fierce rival BSkyB, the cable operator has focused on cross-selling products to existing customers in recent quarters and attracting perhaps fewer but more valuable users than growing its base for the sake of it.
The results should go some way to reassuring investors, after the shares fell in July on a disappointing second quarter when it surprisingly lost 36,000 cable customers.
The solid performance in the third quarter and the focus on higher value customers meant the average revenue per user was up 3.2 percent to a record of 47.86 pounds, helping to take group revenue in the three months up 2.2 percent to 1 billion pounds, in line with forecasts.
Operating cash flow was up 2.8 percent to 398 million pounds, broadly in line with forecasts of 403 million pounds according to a Reuters poll.
The group also announced an extension of its share buyback program of up to 250 million pounds, in addition to the 625 million pounds it announced in July.
(Reporting by Kate Holton)
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.
SAN FRANCISCO Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI to help the Detroit automaker reach its goal of producing a self-driving vehicle for commercial ride sharing fleets by 2021, the companies announced on Friday.