TEL AVIV, April 15 Viola Private Equity, part of
Israel's Viola Group, said on Wednesday it had raised $250
million for its latest investment fund, Viola Private Equity II.
Viola Private Equity invests in growth-stage technology
companies in sectors such as enterprise software, e-commerce,
cyber security, financial technology and healthcare.
The new fund will invest in 10-12 companies with investments
ranging from $20 million to $40 million per company.
Viola's previous fund invested in 12 companies including
MobileAccess, which was acquired by Corning Inc, and
Matomy Media Group, which went public on the London
Stock Exchange last year.
Viola Private Equity recently completed the new fund's first
investment, backing GlassesUSA.com, an e-commerce company that
sells prescription eyewear to U.S. consumers.
The fund received investments from institutional investors
and family offices in the United States, Asia, Europe and
Israel.
"Israeli tech entrepreneurs and investors have become more
focused on building large, significant companies. Demand for
technology growth capital in Israel is growing," said John
Morrison, managing director of Munich Private Equity Partners,
which invested in both Viola Private Equity funds.
Viola Group has over $2 billion under management.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by Jason Neely)