SINGAPORE Dec 12 WebRTC, a free browser-based
technology, looks set to change the way we communicate and
collaborate, up-ending telecoms firms, online chat services like
Skype and WhatsApp and remote conferencing on
WebEx.
Web Real-Time Communication is a proposed Internet standard
that would make audio and video as seamless as browsing text and
images is now. Installed as part of the browser, video chatting
is just a click away - with no need to download an app or
register for a service.
WebRTC allows anyone to embed real-time voice, data and
video communications into browsers, programs - more or less
anything with a chip inside. Already, you can use a
WebRTC-compatible browser like Mozilla's Firefox to start a
video call just by sending someone a link.
Further ahead, WebRTC could add video and audio into all
kinds of products and services, from GoPro cameras and
educational software to ATMs and augmented reality glasses.
Imagine, for example, wanting to buy flowers online and being
able, at a click, to have the florist demonstrate arrangements
to you live via a video link.
WebRTC will be a market worth $4.7 billion by 2018, predicts
Smiths Point Analytics, a consultancy. Dean Bubley, a UK-based
consultant, reckons over 2 billion people will be using WebRTC
by 2019, some 60 percent of the likely Internet population.
Most of these will be mobile. Some versions of Amazon's
Kindle multimedia tablet, for example, have a 'Mayday'
button which launches a WebRTC-based video call with a customer
service representative.
By the end of the decade, consultants Analysys Mason reckon
there will be 7 billion devices supporting WebRTC, nearly 5
billion of them smartphones or tablets. Automatic voice and
video encryption means web conversations should be safe from
eavesdropping or external recording.
FROM DREAM TO REALITY
"The promise is fantastic," said Alexandre Gouaillard, chief
technology officer at Singapore start-up Temasys. "There's
always a problem with timing, between dream and reality."
Initially championed by Google, WebRTC was adopted
by Mozilla and Norway's Opera Software - between them
accounting for more than half of the world's browsers. In
October, Microsoft committed to including a version of WebRTC on
its Internet Explorer browser, leaving only Apple as
the main holdout. An Apple spokesperson declined to discuss the
company's plans for WebRTC in detail.
Last month, technical experts agreed a compromise on a key
sticking point: which of two encoding standards to use to
convert video. All sides agreed to support both for now.
Some prominent names are staking out the WebRTC arena.
Skype co-founder Janus Friis this month launched Wire, a
chat and voice messaging app that uses WebRTC, and Ray Ozzie,
who created Lotus Notes and was chief software architect at
Microsoft, is challenging messaging and conferencing services
with Talko, an app using WebRTC. Mozilla has teamed up with
U.S.-based TokBox to launch Hello, a plug-in-free, account-free
web conferencing service within its Firefox browser.
Dozens of mobile apps already leverage WebRTC - including
Movirtu's WiFi-based CloudPhone, allowing voice calls
over WiFi. Movirtu CEO Carsten Brinkschulte says WebRTC "gives
us a lot of things that are free that are normally very hard to
do."
"A MAGNIFIER"
This makes some incumbents nervous. One is the $2 billion
web and video conferencing industry. And telecoms firms are
still reeling from free voice and messaging services like
WhatsApp and Skype. Even those companies look vulnerable as
WebRTC reduces the cost of setting up a competing service.
"WebRTC is a magnifier," says Bubley, the consultant. "It
makes the opportunities bigger and the threats worse, and
everything faster."
Some, though, are putting up a fight.
Microsoft is rolling out a web-based version of Skype that
will, eventually, require no extra software and will be
compatible with all WebRTC browsers. And Cisco, whose WebEx is
king of web-based video conferencing, has been active in
developing standards. But, says Bubley, "it's in no desperate
rush to accelerate."
Among telecoms companies, Telefonica bought TokBox
"to learn about the space, and they've largely left us to pursue
that," said TokBox CEO Scott Lomond. SK Telecom and
NTT Docomo are also experimenting with the technology.
But those championing WebRTC say the technology isn't so
much about challenging what's available today, but more about
creating opportunities for new products and services tomorrow.
Cary Bran, vice president at Plantronics, a headset
maker, sees a time when online gamers won't just be able to see
and talk to each other, but feed heart-rate and other sensor
data into the game, "making it more difficult or easy based on
the user's level of engagement."
More prosaically, TokBox is working with banks in the United
States and Europe to provide branch visitors with video links to
specialists, cutting down on staffing costs.
Such options, says TokBox's Lomond, only scratch the surface
of what's possible. "I don't think the broader market has fully
appreciated how potentially disruptive this is," he says.
