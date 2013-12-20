By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 20 About 40 protesters in San
Francisco blocked a technology company's employee bus on Friday
to demonstrate resentment towards the booming tech industry's
impact on the city.
Protesters surrounded the corporate bus in the Mission
district as it was picking up employees for the morning commute.
The company for which they were headed was not immediately
clear. A small sign in the front window said only "Main Campus,
Ridgeview." An Internet search showed that Apple Inc
has offices on Ridgeview Court, not far from its headquarters in
Cupertino, California, 40 miles south of San Francisco.
Apple declined to comment.
"We want the ruling class, which is becoming the tech class,
to listen to our voices and listen the voices of folks that are
being displaced," said a protester who addressed the crowd from
the back of a pickup truck parked in front of the bus.
Protesters, who prevented the bus from leaving for about 30
minutes, unfurled a banner that read "Eviction Free San
Francisco" and distributed flyers titled "San Francisco: A tale
of two cities."
The buses have become one of the most visible symbols of
what some complain is a tech-driven gentrification of San
Francisco, with young, well-paid tech workers forcing out less
affluent residents, and city policies that some critics have
said are too generous to the tech industry.
Twitter Inc, which won an exemption on the city's
1.5 percent payroll tax after it threatened to leave San
Francisco in 2011, has been a frequent target of critics.
Advocates of the buses have said they ease traffic on
already clogged highways as workers give up driving individual
cars to ride the buses, which usually have plush seats and WiFi.
Opponents have said the buses crowd municipal bus stops and
remove potential customers from cash-strapped public
transportation systems, including regional rail service.
Earlier this month, protesters blocked a Google Inc
bus in the same neighborhood.
Sarah Sherburn-Zimmer, one of the organizers of Friday's
demonstration, said a different tech company's bus had been
targeted to show that protests are not aimed specifically at
Google but at the broader technology industry and its impact on
San Francisco.
Rents in San Francisco have surged. The median rent on a
two-bedroom apartment rose 10 percent over the last year to
$3,250, according to online real-estate company Trulia.
Evictions rose 25 percent to 1,716 in the 12 months ending
in February 2013, according to a report by San Francisco's
budget and legislative analyst.
A recent study by Bay Area Council Economic Institute found
that for each job created in the tech industry, roughly 4.3
other jobs are created, such as dentists, teachers and cooks.
That statistic was questioned by some of the protesters.
"The one thing that I do see is actually less people making
more money, and they're not from here," said Lisa Garcia, who
works with Poor magazine and participated in Friday's protest.
Tech workers have been good for business, said a man who
identified himself Hishal and owner of Muddy's Coffee House,
which is near a bus stop used by tech buses. "They are good
people." But, he said, tech companies should pay the city when
their buses use public bus stops.
"It's not fair that a lot of companies are using the
infrastructure of the city without having to pay," he said.