By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 20 Protesters blocked buses
said to be operated by Google Inc and Apple Inc
in San Francisco and Oakland on Friday, the latest sign
of a growing backlash against the booming tech industry's
impact, especially on access to affordable housing in the
region.
About 40 protesters surrounded a corporate bus in the
Mission district as it was picking up employees for the morning
commute, preventing it from leaving for about 30 minutes.
The company for which the bus was headed was not immediately
clear. A small sign in the front window said only "Main Campus,
Ridgeview." An Internet search showed that Apple has offices on
Ridgeview Court, not far from its headquarters in Cupertino,
California, 40 miles (64 km) south of San Francisco.
Two Google buses in Oakland were also targeted by protesters
on Friday morning, a source familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
"We want the ruling class, which is becoming the tech class,
to listen to our voices and listen to the voices of folks that
are being displaced," said a protester in San Francisco who
addressed the crowd by loudspeaker from the back of a pickup
truck parked in front of the bus.
Protesters unfurled a banner that read "Eviction Free San
Francisco" and distributed flyers titled "San Francisco: A tale
of two cities."
Apple declined to comment.
Google said in a statement that the company does not want to
cause any inconvenience to Bay Area residents. "We and others in
our industry are working with San Francisco Municipal
Transportation Agency to agree on a policy on shuttles in the
city."
The buses have become among the most visible symbols of what
some complain is the technology-driven gentrification of San
Francisco, with young, well-paid tech workers forcing out less
affluent residents, and city policies that some critics have
said are too generous to the tech industry.
Twitter Inc, which won an exemption on the city's
1.5 percent payroll tax after it threatened to leave San
Francisco in 2011, has been a frequent target of critics.
Bus advocates have said they ease traffic on already clogged
highways as workers give up driving their cars to ride the
buses, which usually have plush seats and Wi-Fi.
Opponents have said the buses crowd municipal bus stops and
remove potential customers from cash-strapped public
transportation systems, including regional rail services.
Earlier this month, protesters in San Francisco blocked a
Google bus in the same neighborhood.
While Friday's protest in San Francisco seemed aimed at the
tech industry in general, the protests in Oakland seemed to be
more specifically targeted at Google. A photo posted on Twitter
by a Google employee inside the bus showed two people outside
holding a banner that read "Fuck Off Google."
Another photo he posted showed what appeared to be a smashed
window on the Google bus.
Sarah Sherburn-Zimmer, one of the organizers of the protest
in San Francisco said she was aware that other people were
planning bus protests in Oakland on Friday, but that the group
was not affiliated with the San Francisco protest.
"The only real connection is that most of our communities
are being heavily displaced and people are very angry," she
said.
Rents in San Francisco have surged. The median rent on a
two-bedroom apartment rose 10 percent over the last year to
$3,250, according to online real-estate company Trulia.
Evictions rose 25 percent to 1,716 in the 12 months ended in
February 2013, according to a report by San Francisco's budget
and legislative analyst.
A recent study by Bay Area Council Economic Institute found
that for each job created in the tech industry, roughly 4.3
other jobs are created, such as dentists, teachers and cooks.
That statistic was questioned by some of the protesters.
"The one thing that I do see is actually less people making
more money, and they're not from here," said Lisa Garcia, who
works with Poor magazine and participated in Friday's protest.
Tech workers have been good for business, said a man who
identified himself as Hishal and the owner of Muddy's Coffee
House, which is near a bus stop used by tech buses. "They are
good people." But, he said, tech companies should pay the city
when their buses use public bus stops.
"It's not fair that a lot of companies are using the
infrastructure of the city without having to pay," he said.