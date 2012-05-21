* Q1 EPS $1.24 vs est $1.16

* Q1 rev down 7 pct at $5.89 bln vs est $6.18 bln

May 21 Technology products distributor Tech Data Corp's quarterly revenue fell short of market expectations, hurt by the global economic slowdown.

First-quarter revenue of the company, which distributes products made by Apple Inc and Hewlett-Packard Co , fell 7 percent to $5.89 billion.

Analysts on average had expected $6.18 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue from Europe fell 7 percent to $3.4 billion, while that from the United States dropped 6 percent to $2.5 billion.

Net income attributable to Tech Data shareholders rose to $51.7 million, or $1.24 per share, from $48.7 million, or $1.03 per share, a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.16 per share.

Shares of the company closed at $47.46 on Friday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)