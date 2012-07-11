BRIEF-Wix acquires DeviantArt
July 11 Tech Data Corp will buy Brightstar Corp's 50 percent ownership interest in their joint venture, Brightstar Europe Ltd, a distributor of supply chain products for the mobility industry, for $165.6 million in cash.
Tech Data And Brightstar formed the joint venture in 2007 to capitalize on the growing mobility and wireless device market in Europe. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* says tender offer for all issued and outstanding shares and option rights in Comptel commences on February 27
TEL AVIV, Feb 23 Israel-based Wix.com said on Thursday it acquired DeviantArt, an online community for artists and designers, for $36 million in cash and raised its revenue outlook for 2017.