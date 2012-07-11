July 11 Tech Data Corp will buy Brightstar Corp's 50 percent ownership interest in their joint venture, Brightstar Europe Ltd, a distributor of supply chain products for the mobility industry, for $165.6 million in cash.

Tech Data And Brightstar formed the joint venture in 2007 to capitalize on the growing mobility and wireless device market in Europe. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)