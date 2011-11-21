(Follows alerts)

Nov 21 Technology products distributor Tech Data Corp's quarterly results missed analysts' estimates on weaker demand, and the company forecast a weak fourth quarter.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects flat to low single-digit sales growth in local currencies.

For the August-October quarter, Tech Data, which distributes products made by Apple Inc and Hewlett-Packard Co , earned $53.5 million, or $1.26 per share, compared with $50.5 million, or $1.07 per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $6.59 billion.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of $1.27 per share, on revenue of $6.74 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Clearwater, Florida-based company closed at $47.90 on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Esha Dey)