UPDATE 1-Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is sitting on more than $1.6 billion of gains in its investment in Apple Inc. after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Sept 5 Technology products distributor Tech Data Corp will buy several distribution companies from UK-based IT services provider Specialist Computer Holdings for about $350 million.
The companies to be acquired, which includes a number of brands in the UK, France and the Netherlands, generated third-party sales of about $1.75 billion for the year ended March 31, Tech Data said in a release.
* Sycamore Partners acquires the Limited's Brand and related intellectual property