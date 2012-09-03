BANGALORE/MUMBAI, Sept 3 Indian software services provider Tech Mahindra plans to buy Hutchison Whampoa's call centre business in the country, according to two sources with direct knowledge, in a deal that one of the sources said was worth between $100 million and $120 million.

Recent media reports had said British outsourcing group Serco was also interested in buying Hutchison Global Services, which services Hutchison's mobile firm Three in the UK and Ireland as well as Vodafone in Australia.

Hutchison Global Services has about 12,000 employees operating out of five facilities in India, according to its website.

Tech Mahindra, a unit of Mahindra & Mahindra, and Hutch could not be reached for a comment immediately.

Tech Mahindra, whose clients include global telecoms companies BT Plc and AT&T, is holding a press conference on Tuesday, saying it would make a "strategic announcement."