* Sees opportunity in the euro zone crisis
* Being invited to compete for larger contracts, CEO said
(Adds CEO's comments)
By Aditi Shah
MUMBAI, Feb 8 Tech Mahindra,
India's fifth largest software services company, posted a
better-than-expected 7.4 percent rise in quarterly net profit
and said the euro zone crisis was an opportunity.
The company's net profit rose to 2.76 billion rupees ($56
million) for the three months ended Dec. 31 from 2.57 billion
rupees in the year earlier period.
Analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of 2 billion
rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"I do believe that the euro zone crisis is going to help us
and we're going to see considerable opportunities," Chief
Executive Vineet Nayyar said in a conference in Mumbai on
Wednesday.
The company is increasingly being invited to compete for
much larger contracts in other regions as well, he said.
India's computer services industry is forecast to export $69
billion in sales to clients largely in United States and Europe,
according to the National Association of Software and Services
Companies, an industry lobby. Concerns remain about the effect
of the euro zone debt crisis on clients' technology budgets.
Tech Mahindra grew during the quarter despite "headwinds"
from its largest client BT Group PLC, Nayyar said.
"We benefited from the currency tailwind although
its full effect was not felt because revenue from BT remained
under pressure and we had lower billing days over the quarter
because of the Christmas season," Chief Finance Officer Sonjoy
Anand said.
The rupee fell over 8 percent in the October-December
quarter against the dollar.
BT accounted for 35 percent of Tech Mahindra's sales during
the December quarter compared with 44 percent a year earlier,
according to a company statement.
Billionaire Chairman Anand Mahindra is seeking to transform
Tech Mahindra, which largely services telecommunications
clients, into an end-to-end IT services provider. Mahindra, at
the helm of an agriculture-to-aerospace $12 billion group, also
acquired Tech Mahindra's larger rival Satyam Computer Services
in 2009.
Tech Mahindra counts BT Group, Vodafone,
U.S.-based AT&T, Motorola and France's
Alcatel-Lucent among its clients. Sales for the
December quarter rose to 14.5 billion rupees from 12.1 billion a
year earlier.
Shares rose 1 percent to 650.3 rupees at the close of Mumbai
trading in a market that rose 0.48 percent.
($1=49.2 rupees)
(Additional reporting and writing By Harichandan Arakali;
Editing by Subhadip Sircar)