Nov 15 Tech Mahindra, India's fifth largest software services company, on Tuesday said net profit for the quarter to end-September rose 60 percent from a year ago to 2.4 billion rupees ($47.7 million).

Last week, Mahindra Satyam, which Tech Mahindra bought in 2009, saw net profit for the quarter beat estimates but warned the euro zone debt crisis could dent demand for India's flagship outsourcing sector. ($1 = 50.290 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI)