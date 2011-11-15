MUMBAI Nov 15 Tech Mahindra, India's fifth largest software services company, saw margins decline in the quarter to end-September due to salary hikes and a decline in revenue from the firm's largest client BT Group Plc , Chief Executive Officer Vineet Nayyar said on Tuesday.

London-listed telecom firm BT Group holds a roughly 30 percent stake in the software firm.

Tech Mahindra on Tuesday said net profit for the quarter to end-September rose 60 percent from a year ago to 2.4 billion rupees ($47.7 million). (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)